Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining (CVE:EUK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Ltd. (CVE:EUK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares.

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining

Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company holds interest in approximately 30 contiguous mineral claims covering over 3,930 hectares, which comprise the Frasergold Property (Frasergold).

