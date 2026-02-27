Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Qiagen Earnings

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library?preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.