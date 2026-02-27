Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for PAG Q1 Earnings

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.28). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 2.91%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $157.64 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 127,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $5,585,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $1,157,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Penske Automotive Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Penske Automotive Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near?term 2026 estimates — including FY2026 to $13.92 (from $13.71) and lifts to Q1, Q3 and Q4 2026 estimates — which implies a slightly stronger near?term earnings outlook. Zacks Research raises 2026 estimates

Zacks raised near?term 2026 estimates — including FY2026 to $13.92 (from $13.71) and lifts to Q1, Q3 and Q4 2026 estimates — which implies a slightly stronger near?term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 projection of $15.77 per share, signaling expected earnings growth beyond 2027. Longer?term upside expectations can be supportive for valuation. Zacks FY2028 estimate

Zacks published a FY2028 projection of $15.77 per share, signaling expected earnings growth beyond 2027. Longer?term upside expectations can be supportive for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks released a comprehensive set of quarterly estimates for 2026–2028 (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026; Q1–Q4 2027, FY2027; FY2028). The firm’s FY2026 and FY2028 views differ from prior calls but the current consensus for the company’s latest reported full year remains near $13.86. Zacks full slate of estimates

Zacks released a comprehensive set of quarterly estimates for 2026–2028 (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026; Q1–Q4 2027, FY2027; FY2028). The firm’s FY2026 and FY2028 views differ from prior calls but the current consensus for the company’s latest reported full year remains near $13.86. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed multiple 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1 2027 to $3.75 from $3.78, Q2 2027 to $3.70 from $3.76, Q3 2027 to $3.81 from $3.82, Q4 2027 to $3.80/$3.80) and lowered FY2027 to $15.06 (from $15.22). Those downward revisions to 2027 guidance are the main negative catalyst pressuring the stock. Zacks trims 2027 estimates

Zacks trimmed multiple 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1 2027 to $3.75 from $3.78, Q2 2027 to $3.70 from $3.76, Q3 2027 to $3.81 from $3.82, Q4 2027 to $3.80/$3.80) and lowered FY2027 to $15.06 (from $15.22). Those downward revisions to 2027 guidance are the main negative catalyst pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Some minor cuts to adjacent quarters (e.g., small Q2 2026 reduction) reflect conservative tweaks that, while individually small, cumulatively temper near?to?medium term expectations. Minor quarterly tweaks

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.