Q1 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics Raised by HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 84.13% and a return on equity of 133.24%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3,485.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small?molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

