Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $2.99. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 116,748 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Down 1.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 725.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) formed in 2015 as a spin-off from Sears Holdings. Headquartered in New York City, the company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties that were previously under the Sears and Kmart banners. Since its launch, Seritage has pursued a strategy of unlocking value through active asset management, redevelopment and strategic leasing.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and redevelopment of retail properties, negotiation of long-term lease agreements with national and regional tenants, and selective disposition of non-core assets.

