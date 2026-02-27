Lansing Street Advisors Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares during the period. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors owned 0.24% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $179,000.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of FRDM opened at $63.00 on Friday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

