Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $28.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

