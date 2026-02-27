Lansing Street Advisors Sells 77,085 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,085 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 763,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,116,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 72,539 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

