Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

