Heritage Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 483,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,930 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 201,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

