Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $9.26 Million Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NiSource were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,422,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,477,766,000 after purchasing an additional 578,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,726,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,447,000 after purchasing an additional 965,718 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 55,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,411,000 after buying an additional 16,836,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,243,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,850,000 after buying an additional 124,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,734,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,381,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

