Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $320.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

