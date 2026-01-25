Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 113.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Teleflex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $142.43.

TFX stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.50%.

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

