Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $694.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $778.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $633.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.79.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 6.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

