Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna set a $350.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $378.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $286.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.