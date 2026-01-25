Sector Gamma AS Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 7.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Pfizer stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Key Pfizer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NICE recommended Pfizer’s PARP inhibitor Talzenna for adults with prostate cancer — a UK endorsement that supports incremental oncology revenue and validates Pfizer’s targeted?therapy strategy. NICE backs Pfizer’s Talzenna for adults with prostate cancer
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer launched a large Phase 3 lung?cancer trial positioning its regimen against Merck’s Keytruda — a successful outcome would target a high?value oncology market and materially boost long?term growth expectations. Pfizer Takes Aim at Keytruda in New Phase 3 Lung Cancer Study: What Investors Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer moved a COPD candidate into a Phase 2/3 trial, strengthening its post?COVID respiratory pipeline and the company’s addressable market in chronic lung disease. Pfizer Advances New COPD Candidate Into Phase 2/3, Adding Depth to Its Post-COVID Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Novavax and Pfizer reached a licensing agreement on the Matrix?M adjuvant — this could reshape Pfizer’s vaccine platform strategy by expanding adjuvant options and serviceable vaccine markets. Novavax inks license agreement with Pfizer
- Positive Sentiment: Early?stage pipeline progress: PF?07248144 advanced with a drug–interaction study and PF?08065010 entered Phase 1 — steady, low?visibility pipeline work that reduces binary risk over time. Pfizer Advances PF-07248144 With New Drug–Interaction Study, Signaling Quiet Pipeline Progress
- Neutral Sentiment: Large options flow: traders bought ~446,836 call options (?+114% vs. typical volume) — indicates short?term bullish/speculative positioning but not a direct fundamental signal. (Market data)
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Albert Bourla publicly criticized RFK Jr.’s vaccine views and warned the U.S. risks falling behind China in health research — a strong management stance on science and policy that can influence regulatory/public perception but is not an immediate earnings driver. Pfizer CEO Calls RFK’s Vaccine Views Anti-Science, Warns US Falling Behind China In Health Research
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns persist on pricing and post?COVID revenue sustainability — recent pieces question whether Pfizer’s current valuation reflects secular headwinds and pricing pressure, which helps explain selling pressure despite pipeline news. Is Pfizer (PFE) Pricing Make Sense After Post Covid Slowdown Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces highlight a debate whether Pfizer is an attractive dividend/value play or a value trap — ongoing skepticism around growth prospects can keep the stock depressed. Is Pfizer an Absurdly Cheap Dividend Stock, or Just a Value Trap?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
