Sector Gamma AS Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 7.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

