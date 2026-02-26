Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 8.11%.The business had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

LINZESS delivered $865M in U.S. net sales in 2025 with double-digit prescription demand growth and the company expects U.S. LINZESS net sales of $1.125–$1.175B in 2026 (a >30% YoY increase) driving company guidance of Adjusted EBITDA >$300M.

The company won an FDA approval (Nov 2025) expanding LINZESS to treat IBS‑C in patients aged 7 and up — the first prescription approval for ages 7–17 — and lowered list price effective Jan 1, 2026 to support access and improve net pricing dynamics.

Apraglutide will require a confirmatory Phase 3 (STARS‑2) after FDA review of prior PK/dosing, with a 124‑patient, 1:1 randomized design using the same primary endpoint, site activation planned in Q2 2026 and an anticipated NDA pathway before end of 2029; management projects >$700M U.S. peak sales if approved.

Ironwood says it strengthened its balance sheet in 2025 (reported $138M Adjusted EBITDA and ~ $215M cash at year‑end per CFO), plans to repay 2026 convertible notes at maturity and expects to reduce total debt to ~ $300M by year‑end 2026 (<1x projected 2026 Adjusted EBITDA), enabling further investment in apraglutide.

Near‑term risks include Q4 2025 net‑price erosion and rebate‑timing volatility (Q4 LINZESS sales fell 27% YoY), legislative Medicare Part D redesign impacts, and the regulatory requirement for a new confirmatory trial for apraglutide, which delays potential approval and adds execution risk.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,754,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Management issued strong FY‑2026 revenue guidance ($450M–$475M), well above consensus, and reiterated a bullish outlook for LINZESS demand growth — a clear positive catalyst supporting upside expectations.

An analyst at Citizens Jmp raised the price target from $8 to $10 and assigned a "market outperform" rating, offering a substantial upside thesis that can attract buyers and support today's rally.

Company posted Q4 results and held the earnings call; slide deck and transcript provide management's detail on performance, guidance assumptions and timing for pipeline programs — useful for reassessing forward models but not an immediate directional surprise.

Reported Q4 EPS of ($0.01) missed consensus of $0.02 and revenue plunged ~47% YoY to $47.7M versus ~$86M expected — an earnings shortfall that normally pressures the stock and spurred intraday selling in some venues.

Seeking Alpha published a downgrade note citing a pipeline setback and an extended timeline for apraglutide — this raises execution and timing risk for a key program and could cap upside until clinical clarity is provided.

Follow‑up market coverage emphasized the revenue miss and Q4 swing to a loss, reinforcing short‑term downside narratives despite the strong revenue outlook for 2026.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

