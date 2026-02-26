Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 100.82%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Marathon Digital’s conference call:
- The company announced a Starwood Digital Ventures joint venture to develop AI/HPC data centers on MARA’s power-rich sites, targeting >1 GW near-term with a pathway to >2.5 GW and the option to retain up to 50% ownership, which should accelerate hyperscaler tenancy and access to institutional capital.
- MARA completed acquisition of a 64% stake in Exaion, gaining sovereign/private-cloud and enterprise AI capabilities (particularly in Europe) to pursue regulated and edge inference workloads that complement the Starwood partnership.
- Q4 produced a reported net loss of $1.7 billion driven largely by a $1.5 billion fair-value write-down on digital assets and an $82.8 million non?cash goodwill impairment, highlighting material earnings volatility tied to Bitcoin price moves.
- Operational scale and cost efficiency improved — energized hash rate rose ~25% to 66.4 EH/s, Bitcoin holdings increased ~20% to ~53,822 BTC, site cost/kWh was ~$0.04, and petahash-per-day costs improved year-over-year, supporting lower mining costs and flexibility to monetize BTC opportunistically.
MARA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 49,549,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,086,600. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 38.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 8.2% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Marathon announced a strategic AI/infrastructure venture (Starwood partnership) to convert power capacity into AI and HPC data?center capacity — a potential new, higher?margin revenue stream that helps de?correlate the business from Bitcoin price swings. Marathon Digital surges 13% on AI infrastructure venture
- Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum — including strong daily inflows into Bitcoin ETFs — lifted miner stocks and supported MARA into the session’s close/after?hours. This flow backdrop can amplify positive news for miners. Trump-Linked Miner Reports Results, MARA Surges On AI Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which could limit downside if execution on the AI pivot and mining operations track to plan. MARA Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: The company issued its preliminary Q4/fiscal?2025 results letter to shareholders (formal release/slide deck available), providing the official metrics investors are parsing. MARA Announces Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results showed a steep EPS miss: reported loss per share of ($4.52) vs. consensus (~($0.23)), and revenue of $202.3M below estimates — driven largely by non?cash markdowns on held Bitcoin. These accounting hits pressured the stock intraday. View Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and press flagged increased scrutiny of Marathon’s Bitcoin?centric strategy and accounting volatility — a reminder that large paper impairments and macro/trade uncertainty can produce outsized headline moves. Marathon Digital earnings loom as bitcoin strategy draws scrutiny
MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.
The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.
