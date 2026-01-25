Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18,897 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSI. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 694,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 347,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 346,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 120,050 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,899,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

