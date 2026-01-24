Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 127,191 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,191 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,080,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,248,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,617,000 after acquiring an additional 763,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,948,000 after acquiring an additional 737,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 547.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 474,178 shares in the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: A fresh analyst price?target narrative pushed sentiment — a recent piece explains how a new price target is “rewriting the story” for Sprouts, which helped lift the stock as investors reassess upside (supported by Sprouts’ recent quarterly EPS beat and FY25 guidance). How A New Price Target Is Rewriting The Story For Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/retail coverage notes both positives (growth drivers) and cautions — a recent MSN column lists reasons to like SFM and one reason to be skeptical, highlighting that upside is contingent on execution. 2 Reasons to Like SFM and 1 to Stay Skeptical
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader retail stock screens and tools (e.g., Zacks Earnings ESP coverage) mention SFM among names to watch around earnings surprises — useful for traders but not a direct company event. Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Frank R. Cruz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, DJS, Schall, others) have circulated investor notices about a securities class action covering purchases between June 4, 2025 and October 29, 2025 and are soliciting lead?plaintiff candidates before the Jan. 26 deadline—this increases litigation risk and creates a near?term overhang that can weigh on sentiment and share price. Representative notices: Deadline Soon: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Shareholders Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz SFM INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.
Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $182.00.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.
Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.
