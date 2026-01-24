Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 100,479 Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,607,000. Thomson Reuters makes up 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC set a $183.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $212.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

NYSE:TRI opened at $123.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

