Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Purchases 20,700 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited $DRD

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. increased its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 258.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. DRDGOLD comprises approximately 2.0% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $1,759,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 265,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Research raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DRDGOLD to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) is a South African gold producer focused on the retreatment of surface tailings from historic mining operations on the Witwatersrand Basin. The company recovers fine gold particles from low?grade tailings using an integrated, carbon?in?leach (CIL) processing circuit that is designed to maximize yield and minimize environmental impact. DRDGOLD’s operations are centered on sustainable resource utilization, transforming previously discarded material into saleable gold doré bars.

The company operates two primary tailings retreatment facilities on the West Rand and East Rand of Gauteng Province.

