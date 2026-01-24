Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 76,322 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1,605.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,322 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $286.36 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.50 and a twelve month high of $477.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.81.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The company had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,920.30. This trade represents a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Huber Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $311.00 to $305.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $313.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.