H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.

H. B. Fuller has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. H. B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H. B. Fuller to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

H. B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. H. B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H. B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.38%.The firm had revenue of $894.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

