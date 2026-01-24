Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $16.01 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.30.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

