Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,172 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.04% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,232,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $298.02 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $306.28. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.54 and its 200 day moving average is $274.53.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

