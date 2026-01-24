Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,940 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises about 1.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,877,572. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $102,817.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,624. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,317. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

