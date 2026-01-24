Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,455 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Spotify Technology worth $2,156,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,862,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded SPOT to Buy with a $700 price target, calling the recent selloff an attractive entry point ahead of results; that upgrade is a primary driver of the rally. Spotify Stock Rises After Buy Upgrade. Why Goldman Is Singing Its Praises.
- Positive Sentiment: Spotify rolled out an AI-driven “prompted playlist” for U.S. and Canadian Premium users that customizes playlists from natural-language prompts — a product improvement that may boost engagement and retention. Spotify launches AI-driven ‘prompted playlist’ for premium users in US, Canada
- Positive Sentiment: Spotify is also deploying other AI playlist tools and personalization features across markets — incremental product wins that support higher user engagement and upsell potential. Spotify Rolls Out AI-Driven Playlist Generator for U.S. and Canadian Premium Users
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Spotify may let users sync audiobooks with physical books indicate new product expansion into audiobooks/reading-adjacent features — potential longer-term revenue diversification. Spotify might soon let you sync audiobooks with real books
- Neutral Sentiment: Tech press highlights how Spotify’s new playlist features differ from Apple Music — useful competitive context but not an immediate earnings driver. Spotify’s newest playlist feature is unlike anything on Apple Music
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn U.S. price hikes for Premium could test growth and raise churn risk, which is a near-term headwind for subscriber-led revenue. Spotify (SPOT) Valuation Check As New Premium Price Hikes Test Growth And Churn Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays issued a pessimistic forecast for SPOT, adding downside pressure and reminding investors valuation and execution risk remain. Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Commentators including Jim Cramer have flagged Spotify’s high P/E as a drag on the stock — valuation sensitivity means sentiment shifts can move the shares sharply. Jim Cramer says high price-to-earnings multiples are hurting Spotify stock
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $512.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.75. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $475.01 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.