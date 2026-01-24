Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,455 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Spotify Technology worth $2,156,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,862,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $512.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.75. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $475.01 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.