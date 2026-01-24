112,582 Shares in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE Bought by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 112,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Buckle by 12.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Buckle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BKE stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.12. Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $61.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 16.13%.The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

