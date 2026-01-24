Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Badreddin Edris Sells 115,471 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Badreddin Edris sold 115,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $3,399,466.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,500.80. The trade was a 85.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

EWTX stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 15,518,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,447,000 after buying an additional 496,771 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,428,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,149,000 after acquiring an additional 525,804 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 6,170,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,210,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,775,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,068 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery and development of precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases. The company leverages its expertise in small-molecule chemistry and ion channel biology to address severe, unmet medical needs, particularly in the areas of kidney disorders and neuromuscular diseases.

At the core of Edgewise’s pipeline is EWTX-101, a novel, orally available inhibitor of TRPC5, a calcium channel implicated in nephrotic syndromes such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other proteinuric kidney diseases.

