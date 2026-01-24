Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Badreddin Edris Sells 115,471 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Badreddin Edris sold 115,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $3,399,466.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,500.80. The trade was a 85.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%
EWTX stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.27.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery and development of precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases. The company leverages its expertise in small-molecule chemistry and ion channel biology to address severe, unmet medical needs, particularly in the areas of kidney disorders and neuromuscular diseases.
At the core of Edgewise’s pipeline is EWTX-101, a novel, orally available inhibitor of TRPC5, a calcium channel implicated in nephrotic syndromes such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other proteinuric kidney diseases.
