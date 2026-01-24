Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gartner were worth $33,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Gartner by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Gartner by 774.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $84,982.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,375.44. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,270.22. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $231.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.07. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.16 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 92.12% and a net margin of 13.71%.Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.