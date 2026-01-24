Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 187,662 Shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horiko Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Millrose Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Millrose Properties by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millrose Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,063.20. This trade represents a 32.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $81,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,650.40. The trade was a 15.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $373,264.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 1.5%

MRP stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $179.26 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Millrose Properties’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

