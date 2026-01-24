Strs Ohio Sells 10,736 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $2,242,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 204,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on PNC to $247 after management issued a bullish 2026 outlook, signaling confidence in earnings momentum. Keefe Bruyette Lifts PNC Financial PT to $247
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its PNC price target to $264, reflecting expectations for stronger share-price appreciation. Wells Fargo Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group Price Target to $264.00
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target on PNC to $235, joining other brokers in lifting forward views on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group Price Target to $235.00
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers (Morgan Stanley and TD Cowen) published notes forecasting strong price appreciation for PNC, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer and other brokerage notes reiterated expectations for upside, reinforcing the analyst-driven support behind the stock. Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC
- Positive Sentiment: PNC launched digital self-directed brokerage account opening within PNC Wealth Management, a product step that could expand retail/investment flows over time. PNC Wealth Management Simplifies Investing With New Online Brokerage Account Opening
- Neutral Sentiment: MSN published a summary of the five most insightful analyst questions from PNC’s Q4 earnings call — useful context on management’s guidance and investor priorities but not new company action. 5 insightful analyst questions from PNC’s Q4 earnings call
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece weighs PNC against Tradeweb (TW) on valuation, offering a relative-value view for investors deciding between financial/investment-bank exposure. PNC vs. TW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction today is negative — shares are trading lower — which may reflect short-term profit-taking after recent gains and the flurry of analyst attention rather than fresh company weak signals.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average is $198.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $227.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.
Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The PNC Financial Services Group Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.
PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
