Strs Ohio Sells 10,736 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $2,242,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 204,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average is $198.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $227.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

