Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $512,000 Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,517.28. The trade was a 17.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 1,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 106,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,005.20. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.02. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Wilmington, North Carolina, and the parent of Live Oak Banking Company and Live Oak Bank. The company specializes in small business and commercial lending, offering a suite of financing solutions that includes U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) and 504 loans, equipment finance, commercial real estate loans, and industry-specific lending programs. Live Oak Bancshares combines a digital-first banking platform with a team of lending specialists to serve customers across all 50 states.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Wilmington, Live Oak Bancshares was chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to focus on underserved small business sectors.

