Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. $BOW Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,057 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOW. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,023,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,542,000 after acquiring an additional 323,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 381,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE BOW opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $830.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of -1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.01 million. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.12%. Research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

