Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $3.68 Million in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 93,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CECO shares. Zacks Research raised CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO opened at $68.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 1.39. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.