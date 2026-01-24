Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $855,000 Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.9% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. Southern Company has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Profile

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

