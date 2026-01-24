Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 66,602 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF $FAAR

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,602 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 246,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $10.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

