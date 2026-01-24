1,975 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Acquired by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 26.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.71.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $613.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $469.24 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.03, a PEG ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,030,580. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,000. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,684,738. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

