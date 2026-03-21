Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

PG stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $335.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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