Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,526 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $29,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,586,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 135.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,105,000.

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JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA JBND opened at $53.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $55.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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