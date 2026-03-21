Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.03 Million

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Threshold has a market cap of $74.03 million and $3.49 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000138 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is blog.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000. The last known price of Threshold is 0.00668916 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $3,821,441.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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