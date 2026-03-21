Bitget Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.49 Billion (BGB)

Bitget Token (BGB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Bitget Token has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $13.92 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitget Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitget Token token can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,540.77 or 0.99931528 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitget Token Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 916,931,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,200,023 tokens. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. Bitget Token’s official website is www.bitget.com. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official.

Bitget Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 916,931,610.97879069 with 698,191,416.88645933 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 2.13879939 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $14,013,838.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitget Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitget Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitget Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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