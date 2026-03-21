RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.30 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $70,685.66 or 1.00122504 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $126.30 million and $2.76 thousand worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,590.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00663536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.00493903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00079483 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.67 or 0.00331029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00011912 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,786 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io/blog. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Bitcoin (rBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate rBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Bitcoin is 70,625.964346 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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