Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.2065. 207,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 218,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Quaterra Resources Stock Up 3.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, evaluation and advancement of base and precious metal projects. The firm targets copper, gold and silver mineralization in under-explored districts with the potential to host large, high-grade deposits. Quaterra’s technical team applies modern exploration techniques to identify and define resource opportunities in established mining regions.

The company’s core activities include geochemical sampling, geological mapping, geophysical surveying and diamond drilling programs aimed at expanding known mineralized zones and testing new targets.

