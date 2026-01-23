Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.23. Approximately 376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRDXF shares. Santander lowered Nordex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordex has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69.

Nordex SE is a Germany-based manufacturer of onshore wind turbines, specializing in the design, development and production of turbine technology for renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Rostock, the company offers a range of turbine platforms tailored to various wind conditions, from low to high wind sites. Its core activities encompass engineering, manufacturing and assembling turbine components, including rotor blades, nacelles and towers, as well as providing control systems to optimize power output.

In addition to its manufacturing business, Nordex provides comprehensive services for the lifecycle of wind farms.

