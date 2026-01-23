S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 4.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.34 and last traded at GBX 19.34. 3,402,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,411,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 29.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFOR

S4 Capital Stock Up 4.2%

About S4 Capital

The firm has a market capitalization of £128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.93.

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.