Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 205,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 273,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Lovesac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lovesac

Lovesac Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $218.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Lovesac has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.880-2.220 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 344.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,324 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.