Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 8,758,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 8,956,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ur Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on URG

Ur Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Insider Transactions at Ur Energy

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Ur Energy news, VP Jade Walle bought 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $182,880.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,880. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Cash sold 189,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $240,414.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 660,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,429.36. The trade was a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,660 shares of company stock valued at $760,407. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ur Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ur Energy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 19,644,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,764 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ur Energy by 1,111.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,328,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,971,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ur Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Ur Energy by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,950,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,223,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ur Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.?based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company’s core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company’s flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

Featured Stories

