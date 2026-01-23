Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Stock Price Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 88,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 72,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a boost from Saba Closed-End Funds ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk. CEFS was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by Saba.
