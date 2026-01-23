Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Stock Price Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 88,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 72,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 5.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a boost from Saba Closed-End Funds ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk. CEFS was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by Saba.

